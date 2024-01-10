Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down to $145.09

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.09, but opened at $139.40. Moog shares last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Moog Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $872.05 million during the quarter.

Moog Dividend Announcement

About Moog

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

