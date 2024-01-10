MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.79 and last traded at $55.80. Approximately 126,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 404,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MLTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,304,000 after purchasing an additional 580,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,439,000.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.