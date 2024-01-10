MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.79 and last traded at $55.80. Approximately 126,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 404,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.31.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,304,000 after purchasing an additional 580,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,439,000.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.