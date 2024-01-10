MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Down 4.4%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 1,381,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,213,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

MP Materials Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 2.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

