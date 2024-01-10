Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.24

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 1005709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Get Mplx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mplx

Mplx Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.