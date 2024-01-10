MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,348 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 490.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 69.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $540.03. 52,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,835. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $573.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $529.24 and its 200-day moving average is $520.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

