MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.20. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 94,005 shares.
MultiPlan Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 74.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MultiPlan
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.