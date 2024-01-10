MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.20. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 94,005 shares.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 74.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MultiPlan by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 465,054 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

