MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYRG traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.77. 37,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $156.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

