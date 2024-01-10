MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

MYR Group Price Performance

MYR Group stock opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.54. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 100,909.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 483,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,933,000 after purchasing an additional 483,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 128,881 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 757.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 92,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 51.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,389,000 after buying an additional 91,539 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $11,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

