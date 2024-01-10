Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.30

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.30 and last traded at $75.44, with a volume of 5508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBR. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.