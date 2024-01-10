National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a report issued on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$36.40 million during the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut Sherritt International from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

S stock opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16. The company has a market cap of C$129.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.51.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

