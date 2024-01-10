National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metals Acquisition in a report issued on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital set a $15.00 target price on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Metals Acquisition Stock Down 2.2 %

Metals Acquisition stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Metals Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Metals Acquisition by 26.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.