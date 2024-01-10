National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.15.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$21.39 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.29.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of C$141.14 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.