National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bombardier Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bombardier in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion.

Bombardier Price Performance

Bombardier has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.