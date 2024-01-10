National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bombardier Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bombardier in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.
Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion.
Bombardier Price Performance
