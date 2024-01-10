Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.27 and a beta of 1.13. Neogen has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Activity

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,849,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $84,319,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,680,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

