Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.9% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.88.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $500.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

