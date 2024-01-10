Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.88.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.21. 1,594,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $207.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

