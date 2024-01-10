Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,871 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 6.9% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.05% of Netflix worth $87,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.88.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,451. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

