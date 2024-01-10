NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

