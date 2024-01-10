NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

