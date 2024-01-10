Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Nexus Gold Stock Up 33.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$837,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Nexus Gold Company Profile
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Gold
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.