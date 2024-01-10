Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $227.48 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $260.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

