Northland Capmk Comments on WisdomTree, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for WisdomTree in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of WT stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

