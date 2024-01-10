Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

