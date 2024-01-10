Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,091 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.85. 791,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

