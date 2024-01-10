Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $6.22 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $60.02. 2,804,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,254,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

