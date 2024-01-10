Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $686,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.57. 77,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.65 and a 200-day moving average of $223.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

