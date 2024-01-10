Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $629.55. 939,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,810. The company has a market cap of $597.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $637.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

