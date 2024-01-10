Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,483 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.98. 150,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.36 and its 200-day moving average is $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

