Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.18. 664,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.