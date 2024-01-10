Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 279.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,278 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.1% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

NVO stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.02. 974,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,524. The company has a market capitalization of $484.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.