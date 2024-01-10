NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.90

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 27378528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NU
NU Price Performance
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NU by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
See Also
