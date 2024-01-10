Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 55.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

Nucor stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.67. The stock had a trading volume of 233,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,089. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.70. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.



