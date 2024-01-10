NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE NS opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

