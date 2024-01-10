Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.38

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$70.38 and last traded at C$70.49, with a volume of 353984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nutrien from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.67.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.44.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.49). The firm had revenue of C$7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.70 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.5588235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.