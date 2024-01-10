Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NAN opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

