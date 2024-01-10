Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NXN opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

