Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 10,470 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 221.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after acquiring an additional 405,917 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $51.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.