Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 311 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

ADBE stock opened at $590.69 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $268.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $596.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

