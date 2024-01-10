Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.