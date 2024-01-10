Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

