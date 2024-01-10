Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $330,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 57.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 576,420 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AXON opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $260.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.69.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.