Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $407,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.91. The stock has a market cap of $333.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

