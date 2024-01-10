Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $5.17 Million Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $89,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.37.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

