Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $606.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.32. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.22 and a 1 year high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

