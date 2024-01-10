Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

