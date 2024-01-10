Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 1,112 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

