Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,723,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPMD opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

