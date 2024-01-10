Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPYD stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $43.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.