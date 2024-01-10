Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

