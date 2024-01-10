Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Raymond James dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

